ALERT DAY Monday with strong storms possible; multiple rain chances, warm, humid this week

Strong thunderstorms will be possible late on Monday with multiple rain chances expected this week along with warm and humid temperatures.

A round of morning showers and thunderstorms is likely on Monday. The question that will need to be answered is, can the atmosphere recover and destabilize during the afternoon before a cold front passes through by evening leading to strong-to-severe thunderstorms? The risk is conditional and if they do indeed develop, large hail and gusty winds would be the main threat along with a spin-up tornado possible, therefore Monday is an ALERT DAY! The timing would mainly be in the 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM timeframe. Otherwise, it’ll be a warm and muggy day with high temperatures likely reaching the lower-to-middle- 80s.

Where the aforementioned front sets up through the middle of the week will be dependent on each day’s round of showers and thunderstorms, so while it may be an active week with daily chances for rain, there will be plenty of dry time.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s before returning the lower-to-middle- 80s on Thursday and Friday.

An upper-level ridge will develop overhead through the weekend shutting down any raining chances as some mid-summer hot air surges in with highs near 90° both on Saturday and Sunday.

The pattern looks to break down heading into next week with additional chances for rain and cooler temperatures.