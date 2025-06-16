ALERT DAY for strong to potentially severe storms Monday evening

We have already had one round of storms with heavy rain Monday morning, and redevelopment of thunderstorms is likely Monday evening.

A line of thunderstorms will likely develop to our west and northwest around 6-7pm Monday and move through southeast Minnesota and parts of north Iowa through the evening hours. A few storms may be strong to severe with the possibility of damaging hail and wind. Even more likely, areas affected by these storms will also receive additional, heavy rain on top of what we’ve already seen today.

We’re keeping a close eye on areas affected by rain Monday evening. Localized flooding is possible on already rain-soaked areas.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. These are going to be weaker with a much lower severe threat, but there will still be pockets of heavy rain, lightning and thunder that may be a rude wake-up late at night and early Tuesday morning.

An active week will continue with showers and thunderstorm possible yet again Tuesday afternoon, then Wednesday. Storms are likely to be much weaker Tuesday and Wednesday but clouds and rain will linger.

We’ll jump from active, stormy weather this week to a hot weekend with highs around 90 and more sunshine Saturday through Sunday.