ALERT DAY for severe storms Monday, otherwise quiet going into the weekend

Rain has moved east of us and skies will be clearing into Saturday morning. A lot of sunshine is ahead for Saturday and highs are going to be comfortably mild. A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Saturday will start of chilly with low temperatures near the freezing mark before we warm up to around 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. Sunday will remain similarly mild as well, even with more clouds and a few morning showers.

Otherwise, all attention then turns to the threat of severe weather Monday afternoon through evening. A powerful storm system will be drawing warmer, more humid air into the upper Midwest early next week, setting the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms.

All the ingredients will be present for severe storms, including humid, unstable air, wind shear, and a front to our west that will be the focal point for storm development. Severe threats include hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Be sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings, and download the ABC 6 app for updates leading up to, and during severe weather.