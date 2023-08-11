ALERT DAY: Evening Storms, A Few Strong

The first of two rounds of storms is over for our Friday, which woke many of us up a little earlier than normal, bringing that intense lightning show & heavy, but beneficial rain to the area. Most of our Friday is settling down, trending sunny, warm, & a little humid, with highs back in the 80s. This break from the storms, and clearing however, will recharge the atmosphere for our second storm potential this evening.

While it won’t be as widespread in coverage as the morning storms were, the second round for this evening could be stronger, for those that see the storms. Timing favors 6-10 PM, with locations along & especially east of I-35. Damaging wind & large hail remain the primary concerns, along with more lightning & heavy rain at times. While it is a lower threat, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

We dry up for Saturday, with the quiet weather lingering the first half of Sunday. More storms look to fire up Sunday afternoon & evening, with a few strong storms possible. Highs over the weekend will remain in the upper 70s to the lower & middle 80s, with Saturday being the warmest of the two days.