Air Quality Still Not Ideal

We will still be seeing mostly moderate air quality the rest of the weekend and on Memorial Day. The warm weather and lack of humidity will allow ground-level ozone to be created over the next couple days, and this will primarily be a factor during the afternoon and early evening when we are at our warmest.

If you are someone who has not had any issues outdoors in the past week, you will have little to no trouble this weekend. If you have had breathing trouble, make sure to limit time outdoors.