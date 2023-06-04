Air Quality Still Not Great

Ground-level ozone and some haze from Canadian wildfires have made air quality worse again in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Although, it was even worse to our east. Throughout the week, the air quality is mostly going to be around moderate to potentially poor at times.

If you are someone who has had trouble the past couple weeks with the air quality, make sure to limit time outdoors. Otherwise, you won’t have much trouble. The worst of the air quality is expected to stay to our east.