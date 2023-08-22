Air Quality Stays Healthy to Moderate

With as much heat as we will be dealing with, poor air quality would make going outdoors even more difficult. Luckily, this will not be a problem these next couple days.

Canadian wildfire smoke will stay way north of our area, struggling to even move south into the Continental U.S. The jet stream that directs the smoke will be staying way north of us (even north of Duluth).

Where any moderate air quality comes from will be ground-level ozone. Although, gusty winds will make it harder to take place.