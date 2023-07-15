Air Quality Remains a Problem

For the rest of the weekend, the air quality continues to impact southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. This particular round comes courtesy of wildfires in western Canada closer to Calgary and Edmonton.

The first half of the day is a continuation of what we experienced Saturday: plenty of haze in the skies and unhealthy air quality for everyone. During the second half of the day and heading into the work week, relief starts to creep in. Although it still won’t get to be as healthy as it was last weekend for at least a few days.