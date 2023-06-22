Air Quality Issues Continue Thursday
The Weather First Team continues to monitor our air quality for Thursday, which will remain a bit poor throughout the area again Thursday & Friday, due to higher concentration of low-level ozone particles. Those with breathing difficulties should limit time spent outside, if you can. Along with air quality issues, plenty of sunshine will raise our UV Index once again, so be sure to wear the sunscreen if you have to be outside for a prolonged period of time. Look for highs to return to the upper 80s & possibly the lower 90s for a few communities once again.