Air quality improves late Sunday into Monday, sunshine and summer warmth to start the week

While the weather has remained quiet this weekend, Canadian wildfire smoke has made for a couple of hazy days. Air quality will improve from Sunday evening into Monday morning, and the Air Quality Alert expires at 9 AM Monday morning.

Seasonable summer warmth continues Sunday, and Monday-Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper-80s along with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday are going to stay nice and quiet with some typical, July warmth and mostly sunny skies.

Our next opportunity for rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a wave of low pressure spins our way, sparking some shower and thunderstorm activity. The majority of that should be wrapping up around midday Wednesday, making way for more sunshine in the afternoon.

A push of cooler air arrives Thursday, keeping some parts of Minnesota in the 60s for highs. Locally, highs should make it to the lower 70s with the chance for occasional showers through the day Thursday.

A slightly unsettled pattern continues into next weekend with occasional showers and highs in the upper 70s.