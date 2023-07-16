Air Quality Gets Better

Going forward, air quality is going to improve. It will remain a slow process. By Monday afternoon, there is expected to be a noticeable difference in the amount of haze in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Monday and Tuesday will not bring as bad of air quality as what we saw all weekend, but it also will not be as healthy as what we saw this time last week. People who have respiratory problems, asthma, or are looking to engage in outdoor activities will still need to take extra precaution.

The air quality in the second half of the week will depend how far north the jet stream will track further west of our area. This will make it easier to tell if wildfire smoke in Alberta or British Columbia will catch the upper level winds and be guided southeast towards us. We’ll know more as we get closer to the middle of the week.