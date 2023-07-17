Air Quality Gets Better, Dry Week Ahead

It’s yet another week with not many opportunities for rain in our area. Air quality is also still not where it was this time last week. Now it is better than it was over the weekend, but precautions will need to be taken especially by those who have asthma or other breathing problems. By Monday afternoon and evening, skies will look noticeably different than over the weekend. Haze will continue to clear out heading into the middle of the work week.

Rain is going to be hard to come by once again this week. The rain on Tuesday that was looking plausible to track into our area is now more likely to track further south of us altogether. Outside of this, Wednesday is our only other opportunity until next weekend, but we’re only looking at isolated showers here at the moment.

Temperatures going forward are going to be relatively cool on Monday in the mid-70s. We get warmer and warmer as the week goes along, and we’re up to the mid-80s by next weekend.