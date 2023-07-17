Air Quality Continues to Improve

After a weekend filled with haze, we will be seeing better air quality going forward this week. There will still be some poor air quality at times early (mostly in northern Iowa) but it gets better this afternoon as the jet stream transporting smoke towards us moves further south. By the middle of this week, air quality will be the healthiest it’s been since Thursday or early Friday last week.

For the second half of the work week, air quality will depend on how far north the jet stream tracks (and if it tracks through the northern half of British Columbia and/or Alberta where the wildfires are at their strongest).