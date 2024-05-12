Air Quality Alerts Return

Our first Air Quality Alert of 2024 has been issued. It includes the whole state of Minnesota. This is due to wildfire smoke from Canadian Wildfires. The smoke mixes with the air, and it sinks to the surface behind a cold front; this is due to convection (warm air rises, and cold air sinks). Said cold front will pass through late Sunday, bringing smoke to our area during the overnight and keeping poor air quality in our area early in the day. All Air Quality Alerts expire at noon at the latest.

We do not have any larger scale systems coming until later in the day Wednesday. The jet stream that guides smoke to our area will stay north of our area after Monday, so wildfire smoke should not be a concern on Tuesday.