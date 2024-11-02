After a quiet, pleasant Saturday, rain returns Saturday night
The weather pattern is perking up after a couple of unusually dry months. A deep trough over the western United States is slowly moving our way and will be kicking out a few waves of low pressure between Saturday night and Election Day.
Rain moves in Saturday night, and at times will be a nice, soaking rain. A couple more waves will follow, another Sunday night and another late Monday. It should all help put a nice dent in the ongoing drought.