After a cooler start, next week trends warmer

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side relative to average the next few days. However, by the middle of next week, warmer temperatures will make a quick return, with high odds of above average temperatures continuing into early May.

Temperatures on Sunday will be hampered by clouds and rain showers during the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and around 50F across northern Iowa.

Monday won’t be much warmer, with high temperatures once again stunted by morning cloud cover and rain showers. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 50F’s once again, with at least some afternoon sun.

Temperatures take a jump going into Tuesday as another frontal system approaches the area. Warmer temperatures will be transported north by a passing warm front, sending temperatures into the mid to upper 60F’s Tuesday.

Temperatures will be even warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60F’s to low 70F’s! Another round of precipitation is expected to track through Thursday, knocking temperatures down a bit. Highs will be slightly cooler, in the low to mid 60F’s.

Temperatures don’t drop much behind Thursday’s system, with highs remaining in the 60F’s through next weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center has high odds of above average temperatures continuing through the remainder of April, and into early May as well. Average temperatures are currently in the mid to upper 50F’s, and will be in the mid 60F’s by early May!

With that said, a long stretch of warmer temperatures appears likely as we continue through the middle of spring!