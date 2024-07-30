Additional rounds of showers, thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and Thursday

Active weather will continue through Thursday with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

A “ring of fire” pattern is setting up with an area of high pressure situated over the Southern Plains where the air is warm and stable. Further to the north across the northern part of the country, the air is cooler and unstable with the storm track in between across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest where multiple disturbances will lead to periods of showers and thunderstorms.

A disturbance will move into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The bulk of Wednesday is looking dry, but warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures near 70° will likely lead to heat indices (feels-like) near or in the low 90s.

A stronger disturbance will push into the area late Wednesday night into Thursday leading to another round of showers and thunderstorms. A stronger thunderstorm is possible especially near and west of I-35 with strong winds as the main threat.

The system will be around into Thursday afternoon with additional showers and thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.