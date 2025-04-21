Additional rain chances Tuesday and Thursday

On top of the rain we are expected to receive tonight through early Monday morning, there are additional chances for precipitation Tuesday morning, as well as Thursday into early Friday.

A weak frontal system will approach the region from the west Monday night, bringing our next chance for scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms. The best chances for rain during the passage of this system will be early Tuesday morning through the morning commute.

It’s possible that not everyone will see rain, but they wouldn’t be missing much. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the low end Monday night into Tuesday, with most locations only picking up a tenth of an inch or two.

Rain chances decrease through the morning and into the afternoon, although there may be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm based on frontal position.

The next best chance for more widespread rain arrives Thursday into Thursday night. Another frontal system will quickly approach the area from the southwest, bringing higher moisture content north with it.

Shower chances increase throughout the day on Thursday, with most locations likely to see rain by sunset. The best chances for rain appear to be Thursday night as a cold front passes through the region. By Friday morning, the frontal system will be exiting the area, with only a slight chance of showers during the day on Friday.

It’s too early to speculate on rain totals with Thursday’s system, but most locations are likely to see at least 0.1″ of rain or more at this time. Details can and will change, so stay tuned!

Flood risks are currently low at this time, and are expected to remain low through the week ahead. River levels only have a slight chance at reaching minor flood stage, with no concerns of ground oversaturation, especially considering much of our area is still in a moderate drought or abnormally dry.