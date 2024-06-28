Active weather returns next week with more rain likely

The month of July will get off to an active start as showers and thunderstorms will be likely.

A storm system will track into northern Minnesota dragging a cold front into the area with showers and thunderstorms developing sometime Monday night lasting into Tuesday morning.

The front will stall out near, or across the area, on Tuesday leading to the chance of additional showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Depending on how quickly the Tuesday morning rain and clouds clear out and if the atmosphere can recharge, there is the potential of some stronger thunderstorms, but that threat is conditional as it is several days away.

The front will push further south into the lower Mississippi Valley region through the middle of the week and where the focal point of rain will be.

Another system may bring rain chances back to the area later in the week.

High temperatures will go from the 70s on Monday and Tuesday to the 80s through the Fourth of July.

The Climate Prediction Center has near average temperatures across the upper Midwest and Weather First area heading into the first week of July. The average high temperatures during this period is around 80°.