Active weather pattern from late Wednesday through the rest of the week, heavy rain possible

We’re finally seeing temperatures back up to around 80 degrees and warmer Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday will remain similarly warm. A front will be pushing into southern Minnesota and north Iowa Wednesday, and it will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms.

Some of those may be strong to severe Wednesday from the late afternoon to the evening, especially in north Iowa along the front. Hail is the primary concern with the possibility of strong wind gusts with any storms that happen to become severe. The overall severe threat is marginal, but a few storms along the front in Iowa will be a bit stronger.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue from Wednesday night through Friday with occasional, heavy rainfall with those thunderstorms. By the end of the week, rainfall totals of 1-3″ are possible across both southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

Temperatures will cool off a touch but will remain in the 70s Thursday and Friday, and will be closer to the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday. A stray shower or two is possible over Father’s Day weekend although any activity will remain isolated.

An active weather pattern will continue next week as well although it’s uncertain exactly where showers and thunderstorms will be occurring at this time. Temperatures will remain typically warm for June through next week.