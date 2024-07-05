Active weather pattern continues through the weekend

The active weather pattern we are all too used to around here will continue through the weekend and through early next week, with multiple rounds of showers and t-storms possible.

Saturday looks warmer region wide thanks to more sunshine, with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70F’s across the viewing area.

Shower and t-storm chances return heading into Saturday evening and the overnight hours. Not overly concerned for any severe weather at this time, as there will not be as much heat and humidity for these storms to work with.

Sunday will feature more scattered shower and t-storm chances throughout the day, with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70F’s. Storms are not expected to be as widespread, and some areas may not see much for rain at all.

Heading into next week, the rinse and repeat story continues Monday through Wednesday, with scattered shower and t-storm chances lingering the entire period. The keyword here is scattered, as many places may not see much rain at all while others see a storm or two.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday are expected to remain rather stagnant in the mid to upper 70F’s, making for slightly cooler than average, yet comfortable days across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.