Active weather next week, with flood concerns

There is still a stronger signal for next week to be very active across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. In fact, there are mentionable chances for precipitation Monday through Thursday. The finer details, however, are not as easy to hash out.

Looking at the broad picture, a ridge of high pressure is stationed across the Southeastern United States. The influence of this ridge is being felt across nearly the entire United States east of the Rocky Mountains. For us locally, southerly winds on the western side of the ridge are transporting the same copious amounts of moisture northward that are leading to dew points climbing into the 70F’s. This ridge is also keeping the storm track well to our north…for now.

That, however, will change heading into next week.

The ridge of high pressure across the Southeastern United States flattens slightly as we head into the new workweek. This will allow the jet stream to dip slightly south, putting us into better positioning for rain across the area.

Closer to the surface, this will promote a cold front to track through the region Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the region Monday as a result, but the chance is trending much lower as of the last day or so.

The Storm Prediction Center has put out a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) across portions of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa for Monday. Primary threats of severe weather include large hail and damaging winds, if any storms are able to develop and become severe.

Through the remainder of the week, the upper level jet stream will linger across the far Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Ridging to the southeast will continue to pump high volumes of moisture into whatever semi-stationary bounder exists across the area, increasing the odds for heavier and longer duration precipitation events locally.

Latest trends are for Monday night and Tuesday to be mainly dry, especially across Southeastern Minnesota, with a better chance of rain staying south of the Minnesota/Iowa border.

By Wednesday, there is a good chance for widespread precipitation, heavy at times. This chance then continues into Thursday, wrapping up Thursday night. Specific timing of rain/storms is impossible to pin down this far out, and will depend on pre-existing storm activity beginning Monday night.

The Weather Prediction Center is putting Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota in a corridor capable of receiving several inches of rain Monday through Thursday. Current forecast totals are highly subject to change, and will depend on day-to-day activity, along with where the rain/storms track. As of now, Northern Iowa is in line to see the most rain, but again, this can change.

Let’s look at monthly precipitation totals from one end of our area to the other. Rochester is below average in terms of precipitation for June, while Mason City is well above average.

This could have major implications on how each region is able to deal with any heavy rainfall event that moves through next week. Soils are far more saturated across Northern Iowa and far Southern Minnesota, increasing the odds for regional & flash flooding across this region.

With that said, this is a concerning trend that will need to be monitored closely in the coming days. Flooding is no guarantee, but it is a concern we have. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days!