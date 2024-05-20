Active weather early this week, strong storms possible Tuesday

A couple of weather systems will track across the area early this week leading to showers and thunderstorms along with the possibility of heavy rain and stronger thunderstorms on Tuesday.

A few showers are possible through about midmorning on Monday. Clouds will break with some sunshine heading into the afternoon which will allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible around or after midnight before another wave arrives by daybreak Tuesday. These mostly should be sub-severe, however can’t discount a stronger thunderstorm or two along with some heavy rain.

There may be a lull, or brief break, before the main energy arrives during the early-to-mid afternoon hours with showers and thunderstorms likely. There is the potential of strong-to-severe thunderstorms with all hazards possible including damaging wind gusts, hail and a tornado or two. The main window is in the 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down Tuesday evening.

Heavy rainfall is also possible with much of the area likely seeing 1-3″ of rain.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry with another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.