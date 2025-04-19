Active weather continues into next week

After a brief break in the precipitation chances across the area Saturday, rain chances return Sunday into Monday, and stick around through most of next week to some capacity.

An upper level trough of low pressure, currently positioned over the southwestern United States, will make its way northeast through the weekend. A surface low accompanying this trough will track across Iowa and Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning.

High levels of moisture will be transported northward ahead of the surface low, setting the stage for a widespread rain event across the region, assuming the low makes it’s currently expected track.

Scattered showers will gradually overspread southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Sunday afternoon, and into the evening hours. These showers will transition to a steadier rain overnight, and into Monday morning.

With low temperatures in the 30F’s Sunday night, there is a chance that the warm layer is thin enough to allow snowflakes to reach the ground. Snow accumulations are not expected at this time, but you could see some flakes! Rainfall accumulations may easily approach the 1″ range for most locations, making this a promising soaker!

Rain remains likely into Monday morning, becoming more scattered into the afternoon hours. Skies clear slightly Monday night into early Tuesday, before another frontal system approaches from the west.

Scattered shower chances return Tuesday morning, with showers, and a few thunderstorms, remaining possible through Tuesday evening. Odds of seeing rain Tuesday are 50-50, so some may not even see much rain at all. We’ll have more details as the event gets closer.

Scattered shower chances take a hiatus Wednesday, with sunshine returning…at least until Thursday. Scattered shower chances may return next Thursday and Friday, making for an active week overall!