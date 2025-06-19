Active, stormy pattern ahead for next week with potential of repeated, heavy rainfall

Starting late Friday and through this weekend, a ridge of high pressure will bring heat, humidity, and a capped, more stable atmosphere. However, by the beginning of next week, that ridge will weaken and move farther to our east.

With the ridge in place to our southeast for at least a few days and a trough of low pressure to the west, that will open the door for a continued flow of Gulf moisture into the region. There will also be a southwest flow to the upper level jet stream, which will kick a series of waves our way. A quasi-stationary front will setup across the region as well, and that will provide more focus for the development of thunderstorms, sometimes repeatedly over the same areas.

Our main concern with this pattern is that each round of thunderstorms next week will be able to produce heavy rain. There is the possibility of repeated rounds of thunderstorms that will lead to the potential of flash flooding in the short term and more widespread flooding that may linger.

It’s early enough that things may change enough to lessen the risk by next week, but this is something to keep a close eye on as we get closer.