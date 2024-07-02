Active pattern will lead to multiple rounds of showers, thunderstorms through the weekend

Several storm systems will swing through the Weather First area this weekend into early next week leading to multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

A low pressure system will slowly inch its way across the area on Friday leading to periods of rain and some thunderstorms. The system will move out of the area with any rain ending Friday night.

Cue up the next system. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely on Saturday afternoon before ending Saturday night. Energy from that system will continue to rotate through the area with another chance of showers and a few thunderstorms mainly on Sunday afternoon.

Additional systems will slide through on Monday and Tuesday with more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

It’s still too early to determine any severe potential with each passing system, but those details will emerge as it gets closer to each.

Temperatures will likely remain near to below average with highs mainly in the 70s and night lows in the 50s and 60s. The Climate Prediction Center has near average temperatures across the entire Midwest in the 6-10 day period from July 7-11.