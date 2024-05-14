Active pattern to lead to multiple rain chances ahead

An active weather pattern will lead to multiple chances for rain with a higher probability of above average precipitation over the next six to ten days.

Showers will arrive late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Periodic rain chances will be around from Friday lasting through the weekend. There will be plenty of dry time, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the overall timing and track of each wave of energy that passes through. Expect details to be ironed out as it gets closer in future forecasts.

A stronger storm system looks to cross the region sometime early next week in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe that could lead to some heavy rainfall either in the area or close by.

The Climate Prediction Center has a higher probability of above average precipitation in the six to ten day period from May 19 to 23.