Active pattern to lead to daily rain chances

A more active pattern will set up heading into next week which will lead to almost daily chances for rain although there will be lots of dry time.

While there are no major storms, several passing waves of energy will squeeze out what moisture is available leading to light rain chances.

The jet stream, which drives the weather patterns, will orient itself from west-to-east over the region with several waves passing through.

The first arrives Friday morning which may lead to a spotty shower or sprinkles. Temperatures will be near freezing so some wintry precipitation may be possible although impacts aren’t expected.

Another wave will pass through on Saturday although rain chances may miss the area further south into Iowa while another may pass just north leaving the area dry. As of now, they are close enough to include slight rain chances.

Another wave will bring higher chances for rain Sunday night into Monday and another system Tuesday night into Wednesday may bring some light rain/snow showers although details will be ironed out as we get closer.