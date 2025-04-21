Active pattern to deliver multiple chances for rain this week

The week will be fairly active with multiple chances for showers and some thunderstorms, but there will also be plenty of dry time in-between.

A weak wave will pass through late Monday night along a west-to-east frontal boundary draped over the area leading to the development of a few spotty showers and a stray thunderstorms.

The frontal boundary will get pushed further south of the area on Tuesday before lifting back to the north late in the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night leading to an additional round of showers and some possible thunderstorms.

A storm system will slide through in the Thursday into Friday morning timeframe pushing the boundary out of the area and ending any rain chances.

Moisture levels are expected to be high for this time of year, so it’s possible much of the area receives an additional 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rainfall from Wednesday through Friday morning.