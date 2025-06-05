Active pattern to bring occasional showers, thunderstorms Friday through Monday

An active weather pattern is expected to setup across the region leading to occasional rain chances through the weekend into next week, however there will be plenty of dry hours.

A passing system will bring the chance of showers overnight Thursday into Friday morning. However, this system is looking a bit disorganized so those communities who see rain, it’s expected to be very light.

A few showers may linger into Friday morning with possible redevelopment by afternoon and evening when some thunderstorms could also pop.

Another system is expected to pass through on Saturday leading to the chance of showers and some thunderstorms. A cold front will pass through Saturday night with another round of showers and thunderstorms likely. The front is tied to a larger system that will slowly meander and pivot across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Sunday and Monday leading to periods of showers and a few thunderstorms.

The clouds, occasional rain showers and mainly northwest flow aloft will keep temperatures a bit below average with highs in the lower 70s from Friday through Sunday and upper 60s likely on Monday.

The summer warmth is expected to return by the middle to late portion of next week when high temperatures get back to near or in the lower 80s.