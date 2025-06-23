Active pattern through the week with occasional rounds of heavy rainfall

Showers and thunderstorms were common across southern Minnesota and north Iowa Monday afternoon, and there will be additional, scattered showers and storms into tonight. The primary threat from today’s thunderstorms is heavy rain and lightning. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, especially for areas near and east of Highway 52.

Rain won’t be quite as widespread Tuesday, but there will be a few showers and thunderstorms possible at any point through Tuesday. A larger and widespread complex of thunderstorms will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing the likelihood of thunderstorms back through Wednesday. Some of the heavier rain of the week will occur Wednesday into Thursday.

Otherwise, temperatures are a bit more agreeable than this past weekend when the heat index was around 100°. Highs will remain in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

If all goes to plan, we should catch a break from rain on Friday for a warm, quiet end to the week.

Summer warmth returns this coming weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday. As an active weather pattern continues, there may be a few thunderstorms possible Saturday, but more widespread thunderstorm activity resumes Sunday.