Active pattern through much of this week, although severe threat is low

Showers and thunderstorms will remain common across southern Minnesota and north Iowa through the rest of this week. The days with the highest potential of rain are Tuesday and Wednesday. If we see thunderstorms develop Thursday and Friday, they look to remain more isolated.

While we continue with an active weather pattern, we’re not under the gun for much in the way of severe thunderstorm potential. The chance is not zero, and there will be a few thunderstorms, but widespread severe is not likely.

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm through the rest of this week. This weekend will be much warmer with more sunshine as highs climb to around 90 degrees with humid air driving heat indices into the upper 90s.