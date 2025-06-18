Active pattern resumes next week with daily rain chances, seasonal temperatures

The weekend ahead will bring a brief break in the recent active pattern, but it will resume heading into next week with daily rain chances expected along with more seasonal temperatures for late June.

The high pressure ridge that will deliver a surge of summer heat and humidity over the weekend will begin to break down next week as a frontal boundary is expected to stall out across or near the area leading to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

It’s too early to nail down the timing of rain each day. This will become clearer as each day approaches. Heavy rainfall is certainly on the table, but again, it’s too soon for exact amounts and will be dependent on where the boundary sets up.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures near the seasonal average for late June. High temperatures on Monday will still be warm around the lower 80s with middle 70s likely the rest of the week.