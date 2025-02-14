Accumulating snow today and Saturday, bitterly cold next week

Happy Friday and Valentine’s Day everyone!

Accumulating snow chances continue to rise across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday afternoon through Saturday. Accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are looking likely for most of the viewing area, with the heaviest accumulations east of I-35 and along I-90.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of our Minnesota counties from 2PM Friday until 6AM Saturday, but my hunch is this will either be extended later into the day Saturday for ALL of our counties, or upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for many of our counties if things continue to trend the way they do….or both!

Things start out quiet Friday, with southerly winds increasing throughout the day, gusting up to 35 mph at times. These gusty southerly winds will transport moisture and warmer air northward, not only boosting our temperatures into the 20F’s for highs, but bringing snow chances as well.

Snow is expected to begin after the lunch hour, and continue through the evening. Gusty winds will blow snow around, reducing visibilities and leading to slick road conditions. Allow yourself extra time during the evening commute, and drive carefully!

Snow chances continue through tonight and Saturday as well. An additional 2″-3″ are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, with another inch or two through the day Saturday. The issue? Uncertainty. Model guidance is still back and forth on where another band of persistent snow develops, and if it even develops! The method of meeting in the middle puts most of our area at 4 to 7 inches, with Albert Lea and Owatonna seeing 2 to 4 inches.

Regardless of snow totals, there WILL be impacts through Saturday. Remember to take it slow out there, allow yourself extra time and drive carefully!

Once snow comes to an end Saturday, much colder…scratch that, brutally cold air returns to the area and extends its stay through next week!

High temperatures will not make it above 0F Monday and potentially Tuesday as well! Overnight lows Sunday night through Wednesday night will be in the negative teens, with wind chills slightly colder! BRRRRRRR!

Snow chances hold off across the area through next week, with winds looking to remain on the lighter side as well. Winter truly is showing all of the love it has for us the next week or so!