Abundant Sunshine Continues

For the majority of the next week, we will be dealing with mostly clear skies similar to that of Sunday afternoon. High pressure is stationed to our west, and is expected to remain that way for the next few days.

Rain is going to remain hard to come by. There is an outside shot we get some sprinkles Monday night as rain wraps around the back of low pressure to our east. However, the system will be too far east for us to see anything that will improve our worsening drought conditions. Our best chance for rain this upcoming week will be Friday night.

Temperatures on Monday will be warmer than Sunday as we’re back in the mid to upper-70s. Although it’s not until Tuesday where we are back into the 80s again.

We won’t be dealing with a lot of humidity. Combined this with breezy conditions through Monday, and this is not a good recipe for those who want to have bonfires. Wait until later this week.