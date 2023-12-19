Above average with record temperatures possible toward Christmas

It’s been a wild December with several days warmer than average and it looks like more are on the way with some record breaking temperatures possible heading towards Christmas.

Record high temperatures in Rochester are possible Saturday into Christmas Day with highs in the 40s. The best chance to break a record high looks to be Saturday and Christmas Eve day.

Also, record warm low temperatures are also possible as several morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s which is far above the average of the middle teens.

The warmer than average temperatures will carry over through Christmas into at least the middle of next week.