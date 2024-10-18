Above average temperatures likely to continue through the end of October

Temperatures are looking to remain above average through the end of October, according to data from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

The CPC indicates a high probability of above average temperatures through Halloween. The average high temperature during this period is in the lower-to-middle 50s.

Precipitation chances continue to look slim to none over the next seven to ten days as the dry weather pattern looks to persist toward the end of the month.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday shows drought conditions worsening across the Weather First area with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions and a sliver of severe drought conditions across portions of northeast Iowa.