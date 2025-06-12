Above average temperatures likely through the middle of June

Temperatures are expected to be mainly above average heading through the middle of June.

The upper-level weather pattern will likely be dominated by zonal (west-to-east) flow and ridging which will help promote warm temperatures.

High temperatures heading into next week are expected to be near or in the lower 80s. Night lows will be in the 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook covering the period of June 19th through 25th, has the likelihood of above average temperatures across the Central Plains and Midwest. The average high temperature during this period is 79° to 80°.