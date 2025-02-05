ABC 6 Weather Lab: Kellogg Middle School

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — This past Friday, ABC 6 News’ Weather First crew went to Kellogg Middle School for the first Weather Lab of the year.

Meteorologists Randy Brock, Aidan Cera, and Brandon Marshall discussed severe weather, the hazards it can bring, and the fun experiments that students were able to participate in.