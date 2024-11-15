ABC 6 Weather Lab Assistant: Lyric Koster

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — This week’s weather lab assistant is Lyric Koster, a student at Little Sprouts School in Iowa. Lyric created the dancing raisins experiment and also liked the shaving cream cloud.

Congratulations to Lyric on being chosen and your prize from Whimzy! will be on its way to you soon!

