ABC 6 Weather Lab Assistant: Kasson-Mantorville Second Grade class

Weather Lab Assistant: Kasson-Mantorville Second Grade Class

(ABC 6 News) – This week’s Weather Lab Assistant, or Assistants, is the second grade class at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School.

The class conducted the exploding bag experiment during their PLTW class.

Students enjoyed watching the chemical reaction as the bags expanded and exploded. They concluded that a thin tissue works best when dropping the baking soda into the mixture.

They are excited to learn more about the weather and chemical reactions.

To view all the Weather Lab experiments, CLICK HERE.