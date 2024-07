Weather Lab Asst. Ashlyn Bires

(ABC 6 News) – This week’s ABC 6 Certified Weather Lab assistant is Ashlyn Bires, a student in Austin. Ashlyn had her own Weather Lab Assistant, her brother Brayden! The sister and brother duo were able to create a cloud out of shaving cream.

Congratulations to Ashlyn on being chosen and your prize from Whimzy! will be on its way to you soon!

