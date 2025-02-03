A wintry mix possible tonight and early Monday

Chances for a wintry mix of precipitation remain across portions of our area later this evening through Monday morning, especially along and north of I-90.

A narrow band of enhanced forcing and moisture will set up shop across central Minnesota, with some of this moisture and forcing extending southward to I-90 later this evening and into the overnight hours.

Dry air will limit a batch of precipitation currently tracking into southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa from reaching the ground this evening. However, moisture increases later in the night, leading to an increased chance for precipitation.

Temperatures across southeastern Minnesota will be in the mid to upper 20F’s, and in the lower 30F’s across northern Iowa. Temperatures just above the surface will be slightly warmer. This will result in a majority of any precipitation falling across the area being in the form of rain and freezing rain along and north of I-90.

Any precipitation that does fall will be light and occasional, resulting in low ice accumulation totals of a hundredth of an inch or two. This WILL be enough to cause a few slick spots on the roads, however. Snow accumulations, if any, will be under half an inch for most locations, and limited to north of I-90.

Precipitation chances continue into Monday morning, including during the morning commute. Watch out for slick spots on the roads when heading out! Again, this is primarily for locations along and north of I-90, with chances for precipitation decreasing south of the interstate.

Any precipitation comes to an end Monday morning from west to east, giving way to a cloudy sky and dropping temperatures Monday afternoon, with highs around 30F during the morning hours.

There are no winter advisories in effect at this time, but this could well change over the next few hours, depending on how widespread any precipitation is. Stay tuned!