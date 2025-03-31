A wintry flavor to the start of April as snow and rain are likely Tuesday

After a comfortably cool Monday with wall-to-wall sunshine, clouds will increase quickly Tuesday morning. A storm system moving out of Colorado is headed our way, bringing a mix of snow and rain Tuesday afternoon to evening.

The snow is more likely in the early to mid-afternoon and a quick accumulation of a coating up to an inch is possible. The storm will continue to draw warmer air into it through the afternoon, changing precipitation over to rain by the late afternoon to early evening. A few thundershowers are possible as well, but it looks like most of that activity will be Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Some of those showers and thunderstorms may linger until around daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures will recover nicely Wednesday afternoon with highs back in the 50s. If we get any accumulation of snow Tuesday afternoon, it certainly won’t last long.

Cooler air returns after Wednesday and temperatures will remain close to normal and occasionally below average from late this week into the beginning of next week. Which, for us, will mean highs in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees and lows in the mid-20s to around 30 degrees.