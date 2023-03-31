A WILD End to the Work Week

We are looking at a little bit of everything in the forecast through Saturday morning.

First we have severe thunderstorms possible from 2-8 PM. The best chance will be in northern Iowa, specifically around Highway-18. However, it cannot be ruled out north of the border. All threats will be possible. High winds and tornados are the biggest concern for tonight. Hail is also a concern too. Clearing skies to our southwest will help recharge our atmosphere.

There is also a concern that some tornados that take place tonight could be strong and track on the ground for extended periods. This is more likely in central and central eastern Iowa, but cannot be ruled out by communities along Highway-18.

Once the severe thunderstorm threat and tornado threat is over, we will switch over to winter weather late Friday into early Saturday. North of I-90 is where the highest totals are expected. Snow is more likely to accumulate in communities along Highway-14, where anywhere from 2-5″ is possible. Bigger impacts are expected towards the Twin Cities. South of I-90, totals are expected to struggle to top 2″. The snow is expected to be in our area from about 10 PM-6 AM, at times falling moderately or even heavily.

Once this system is out of our area, winds will stay breezy. However, no rain, snow, or severe weather are expected this weekend after Saturday morning.