A warming trend into next week
We aren’t looking at any extreme conditions anytime soon, either warm or cold. We are going to see gradually warmer air from Sunday through Wednesday before another front passes through the region. Ahead of and along that front, there will be some rain developing starting Wednesday night. For now, enjoy comfortably cool and brighter fall weather. Highs will be slowly climbing from day to day early this coming week and we’ll be seeing a lot more blue sky starting Monday.