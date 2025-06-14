A warm Father’s Day weekend ahead with the occasional thunderstorm

It’s very unlikely that we’ll get through the weekend without some good, heavy downpours. However, there will be more time without rain this weekend than with it.

Temperatures suffered a bit in parts of southern Minnesota thanks to a stubborn stationary front, but that’s looking to change this weekend with highs getting a boost into the upper 70s to lower 80s for most. That front will still provide the focus for a few thunderstorms, especially from Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Some storms may be strong with frequent lightning, heavy rain, and small hail. There is a very low chance of severe weather, but it’s not zero. Severe weather risks increase early next week with strong to severe storms possible Monday.