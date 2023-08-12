A Very Comfortable Saturday Evening

This is what we needed, a calm & quiet evening, after our very active Friday evening, which was full of severe weather. From thunderstorms with large hail, damaging wind, and even a brief tornado observed by trained spotters in southern Dodge County! Again NOT the case Saturday evening, quiet and comfortable.

Rain returns throughout Sunday, as occasional showers & a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather thankfully is not expected, but a light soaking rain can be Sunday through Monday, with heavy rain at times Sunday night. This will keep highs much cooler, in the upper 60s & lower 70s for Sunday, and only the middle 60s Monday. The two day rain totals will range from a half of an inch to an inch area-wide.

We dry up for the middle of next week, with a few storms possible later Wednesday evening. Some of those storms could be strong as well, something the Weather First team will monitor very closely. Highs are back in the middle 70s Tuesday to the middle 80s Wednesday.