A touch milder Tuesday, rain chances Wednesday-Thursday

The week is off to a chilly start as Monday’s highs have remained in the upper 30s to lower 40s in southern Minnesota and north Iowa. Skies will remain clear into Tuesday morning and low temperatures will drop to nearly 20 degrees, which is well below the norm for early April.

We’ll keep the sunny sky around Tuesday and temperatures will begin to moderate. Despite a colder start to the day, highs climb back to the mid to upper 40s Tuesday afternoon along with a light, southwest wind.

A weak wave of low pressure will rotate through the region Wednesday through Thursday bringing with it scattered showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Thanks to the rain and clouds, temperatures will remain seasonably cool until the end of the week.

Rainfall totals will remain fairly low between Wednesday and Thursday with just a trace up to a quarter inch of precipitation.

Friday’s highs bounce back to the 50s, and this coming weekend is looking to stay quiet with comfortably mild highs in the 60s.