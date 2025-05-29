A thunderstorm or two possible Thursday, then sunny and summery into the weekend

The upper level low that’s been overhead since Tuesday will slowly lose its grip on us through Thursday. We’ll see a bit more sunshine and temperatures will begin to moderate with highs in the low-70s Thursday afternoon.

Along with warmer air will come a few, spring showers and storms. Rain won’t be as persistent or widespread Thursday, but a few, good downpours are possible along with rumbles of thunder. The most likely time for these is between 2pm-7pm Thursday.

A more stable setup is ahead for Friday through this coming weekend when highs return to more typical, summer levels.